DC honors day care staff for saving 16 children from gas explosion in Anacostia

The owner and staff of a D.C. day care were honored as heroes Saturday for saving 16 children from the impact of a gas explosion in January.

DC Fire leaders and Mayor Muriel Bowser presented awards to the childcare center in recognition of their life-saving actions.

“This is something that we train for on a monthly basis, we would hope that if someone was in that situation with our children, they would get them out safely,” Regina Snead, owner of Baby Einstein Child Development Center, said.

On Jan. 18, a large blast ripped through the 1200 block of Marion Barry Avenue SE in the Anacostia neighborhood. A building that was home to a convenience store was leveled and the day care was among the damaged buildings.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Snead and her staff quickly left the building as soon as they smelled gas, making sure that all 16 kids, between 2 months to 4 years old, got out safely.

The day care received two awards for protecting the District’s youngest residents.

“I want every parent that sends their kids there to know they that are prepared and they do a good job,” DC Fire Chief John Donnelly said.

Snead said she's honored and was just doing her job.

“It took some very special people and some special skills to get the children out,” Snead said.