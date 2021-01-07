DC Attorney General Says It's ‘Important to Hold People Accountable' for Capitol Riot

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said it’s important to hold accountable those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, disrupting a joint session of Congress where lawmakers were counting Electoral College votes.

Racine spoke to News4 Tuesday morning and lauded the action of the Metropolitan Police Department, comparing them favorably to the Capitol Police force that was overwhelmed by rioters.

“The District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department, contrary to what you saw, sadly, from the Capitol Police, were in full force and did their job yesterday. And I’m proud of them,” Racine said.

Crowds of rioters, many wearing President Donald Trump’s campaign gear, pushed past Capitol officers, smashed through doors and forced lawmakers and staff into hiding when they broke into the Capitol Building.

Four deaths were reported on or around the U.S. Capitol grounds, and several people were hurt, including officers.

The District will have a “significant role” during the fallout of the security breach, Racine said.

The AG’s office also made it clear to federal agencies that they want to be involved in evidence collection, including by reviewing camera footage from throughout the city, Racine said.

A day following mayhem created by President Trump's supporters, the streets around the U.S. Capitol were quiet but traces of blood still marked the pavement. NBCLX's Chase Cain walks us through the Capitol grounds stained by the violent events.

“I think it’s really important to hold people accountable for the incursion on the Capitol of the United States and the pillar and symbol of our democracy,” Racine said.

D.C.’s Office of the Attorney General reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Secret Service and agreed that Metropolitan Police Department officers would enforce the curfew both on local streets and federal property, Racine said.

“Dozens and dozens” of people were arrested for curfew violations after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered most people off the streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, Racine said. D.C. police reported 47 arrests for curfew violations by 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.