DC Attorney General Questions National Guard Presence

By The Associated Press

The attorney general for Washington, D.C., is pressing the Trump administration and several state governments to justify the legality of their decision to send National Guard troops to the nation’s capital in the wake of street protests.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says in letters sent to the U.S. Attorney General, the Defense Secretary and others that he is “reviewing the legality of aspects of the federal government’s response to the George Floyd protests in the city.”

Racine is asking federal and state authorities to explain the legal authority for the deployments, the troops’ mission and whether they have been given the authority to make arrests.

