DC AG sues 3 Maryland men for thousands of dollars in unpaid traffic tickets

Backed by the muscle of a new law, D.C.’s attorney general is suing out-of-state drivers who have refused to pay tens of thousands of dollars in fines from speed and red light cameras.

For years, out-of-state drivers have known they can wrack up ticket after ticket in the District and no one had the authority to make them pay.

Now, under the newly passed Steer Act, prosecutors will go after property and cash.

“And that can be by seizing assets, garnishing wages and using whatever other lawful collection tools exist in the states they live in and where their cars are registered,” D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb said.

Schwalb filed a lawsuit Friday naming three Maryland men who owe tens of thousands of dollars.

“As D.C.’s independent attorney general, I intend to aggressively enforce this law,” he said. “Traffic violence and the fear it puts into people walking to school, walking to the store in every single neighborhood in our city is immense. And what we’re going to do is we’re going to go after these scofflaws by holding them accountable.”

According to the lawsuit, Andre Bowman has 135 infractions and owes more than $36,000, Earl Curtis has 115 infractions and owes more than $27,000, and Leon Carter has 84 infractions and owes more than $30,000.

According to the lawsuit, Curtis had racked up 82 speeding and red light running tickets in one year when he struck a girl at Sixth and D streets in Northeast in September.

“He came around the car in front of him and hit her, so ever since then we have been dealing with the aftermath of her recovery and just her having confidence again,” said the girl’s mother, Dierdre Allen.

Curtis pleaded guilty to reckless driving and spent six days in jail.

Paisley Brodie broke her foot and spent some time in Children’s National Hospital.

Allen was stunned when she learned Curtis was still on the road.

“He was on probation when he hit Paisley,” she said. “Like, why would they allow him to still have his license? Like, he is just out here driving reckless.”

News4 reached out to all three men named in the lawsuit but has not heard back.

