Local
Valentine's Day

Throwback: Hilarious and Cringeworthy Dating Stories From the DC Area

By Staff

By Staff

Dating in the D.C. area can be weird, and those first meetups can be downright cringeworthy.

But it's worth it if you walk away with a story (right?).

We asked News4 viewers to call in and share their most awkward, hilarious dating stories just in time for Valentine's Day — and you delivered.

Local

Greenbelt 4 hours ago

Md. Police Warn of Robberies Related to Dating Apps

Maryland 7 hours ago

Maryland Ride-hailing Service Customer Reports Kidnapping Attempt

Watch the video above for the stories of dates that couldn't end soon enough, from a severely miscalculated serenade to a romantic dinner that got way too hot (and by that, we mean there was literal fire involved).

Seinfeld creator Larry David once said, "A date is an experience you have with another person that makes you appreciate being alone."

Being alone must be better than getting third wheeled on your own date like News4's Aimee Cho:

This article tagged under:

Valentine's DayLOVELarry DavidSeinfeld
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us