DC area under flood, thunderstorm watches after powerful storms Monday

Brace for more rain and strong winds.

A flood watch and a severe thunderstorm watch are in effect on Tuesday in D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia, the National Weather Service announced.

Prepare for heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Jessica Faith said. Hail is possible, and there’s a low risk of tornados. The storms are expected to be fast-moving.

“It’s not going to last for long, but when it does, it could still bring some significant impacts,” Faith said.

A Flood Watch for the potential for flash flooding has been issued for the DC and Baltimore Metros from 2 PM until 8 PM today. Anomalous moisture coupled with the potential for multiple slow moving thunderstorms will result in the potential for flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/i0tUPw9e1m — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 15, 2023

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9PM this evening for portions of our area along and east of I-95. For more details, visit: https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr pic.twitter.com/UdSxrI0AvL — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 15, 2023

Severe storms hit the D.C. area on Monday, drowning dogs at a flooded doggy day care in Northeast D.C. and leaving drivers stranded in their cars in high water in Alexandria and Springfield, Virginia.

