Why a Steam Oven, Pergola or Nice Tub May Be Key to Selling Your Home

D.C.-area home sellers often tout homes' new carpet and new appliances — but the real estate company Zillow says that's not what's likely to grab potential buyers.

Research based on the sale of more than 4 million homes in a two-year period shows that certain features correlate to higher sale prices.

The item currently topping the charts by a big margin is a steam oven. The ovens are designed to cook with little to no oil and retain moisture better than a convection oven.

"We found homes that had the words 'steam oven' in their listing descriptions sold for 34% more than expected," Amanda Pendleton of Zillow said.

Steam ovens start at $3,000.

Other items that could help you sell your home for more money are pot fillers, sheds and free-standing tubs.

If you want to sell your home faster, Zillow says turn to open shelving.

"If you list 'open shelving' in your listing description, you could sell your house 11 days faster than expected," Pendleton said.

Zillow also saw fast sales associated with subway tiles, pergolas and farmhouse sinks.

What's not in a listing can be as important as what's there.

It's not enough to say you have bright, shiny appliances. It's better to name-drop and specifically say you have Bosch and KitchenAid items.