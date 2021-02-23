Wallpaper Is Back; Here Are Fresh Ideas and Installation Tips

Wallpaper is back in a big way.

You don’t have to spend big bucks or make a big commitment to get the look.

“I think it’s the color and the pattern that just makes wallpaper so inviting,” said Kate Dreyer of Northern Virginia.

Dreyer’s popular Instagram account, @Kate_Decorates, shows how she uses temporary wallpaper or peel-and-stick wallpaper to get the desired look at a fraction of the cost.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“In our house, wallpaper is definitely not just for walls,” Dreyer said. “I’ve used it in a lot of different projects.”

Media cabinets in her family room are covered with a blue, textured wallpaper that makes the room pop. A neutral grass cloth peeks out from behind her bookshelves. Dreyer even used temporary wallpaper on her bed, in an Ikea hack.

Why peel-and-stick over traditional wallpaper? For starters, Dreyer says temporary wallpaper is less expensive and doesn’t require the same adhesive and professional installation. Temporary wallpaper is also a lot less messy and forgivable with mistakes.

“I did my foyer in peel-and-stick wallpaper for less than a hundred dollars,” Dreyer said. “It was two rolls. I think they were $30 to $40 a roll, [with] really easy installation.”

If you’re thinking of trying it in your home, remember to start small. Pick something like a cabinet or a serving tray to practice on. Dreyer said first-timers should avoid florals and geometric patterns. Instead, opt for solid or abstract prints.

Use a sharp blade, not scissors, to make your cuts.

Some of Dreyer’s favorite companies for temporary wallpaper include Chasing Paper, Tempaper, Spoonflower and WallPops.