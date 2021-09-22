DC-Area Real Estate

See Inside Ted Leonsis' Former Virginia Mansion on Sale for $14.7 Million

The owner of the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics had a home with lots of ways to keep athletes entertained

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ted Leonsis’ luxurious former estate in McLean, Virginia, is on the market for a whopping $14.7 million, Washington Business Journal reported.

The 3.5-acre property on Sorrel Street houses a Georgian-style mansion with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, plus an Olympic-size swimming pool, full-size tennis court and outdoor kitchen.

If these walls could talk, they might spill the tea about famous visitors including Beyoncé, Jay Z and the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin, or current owner Bancroft Global founder Mike Stock, the report says.

The property is being sold by real estate agent Daniel Heider, who runs a mega-popular TikTok channel that takes you inside some of the D.C. area’s most opulent mansions.

DC-Area Real EstateTED LEONSIS
