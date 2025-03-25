4 Your Home

Realtor plays hide-and-seek, uses ASMR on viral listing videos

Brand strategist helped local realtor devise catchy social media campaign

By Erika Gonzalez, News4 Anchor/Reporter and Patricia Fantis, News4 senior producer for special projects

A local realtor is creating a roar on social media with a whisper.

Lisa DuBois, a RE/MAX realtor in business for 20 years, uses her social media platforms to promote her listings. Recently, she found a creative and unique way to get more traction.

A few months ago, she decided that due to the heaviness of the world around us, her videos could use something fun, so she partnered with brand strategist Eric Cruz.

Cruz wanted to personalize DuBois' social media videos. First, he asked her how seriously she took herself.

"Not at all,” DuBois replied.

Her answer led Cruz to suggest playing hide-and-seek in her listings. Now, they've become a viral sensation.

DuBois showcases her properties with a now signature style, playing hide-and-seek using her autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) voice — she whispers.

“I had to learn (ASMR)," she said. "That first meeting with Eric, he said, ‘OK, great. We’re gonna have some fun. Let’s do some ASMR.’ And I was like, ‘Sure, what is it?’ And he wanted me to tap my fingernails on the counter, but my fingernails are too short. So, he said, 'OK. We're gonna whisper.”

Partnering with Cruz helps DuBois' videos pop, leading to great numbers.

“Usually, the hide-and-seek videos are like 10-20 minutes," Cruz said. "It probably takes me that same amount of time to edit them. Sometimes, I'll be like, Oh my God! This needs to come out, like, right now, and I'll go out in my car for a second and edit real quick.”

DuBois said those views translate to clicks on her listings.

“A lot of follow up calls from other agents going, 'How many more leads? How many more sales?'" she said. "And none, yet. I've got a very, very solid real estate business. I did this for fun. This was to make myself laugh.”

