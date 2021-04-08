A Washington, D.C., condo owned by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff is on the market for nearly $2 million.
Harris and her husband bought the condo in the luxury Westlight building in 2017 for $1.7 million.
The 1,700 square-foot unit has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, natural oak hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows in a living area.
It also has parking for two cars and a rooftop pool — but the second family has all those amenities and more at their new pad in Upper Northwest, the Naval Observatory.
Here’s a look around the building:
11 photos
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11