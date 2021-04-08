Photos: VP Kamala Harris' DC Condo on the Market for Nearly $2M

By Sophia Barnes

A Washington, D.C., condo owned by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff is on the market for nearly $2 million.

Harris and her husband bought the condo in the luxury Westlight building in 2017 for $1.7 million.

The 1,700 square-foot unit has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, natural oak hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows in a living area.

It also has parking for two cars and a rooftop pool — but the second family has all those amenities and more at their new pad in Upper Northwest, the Naval Observatory.

Here’s a look around the building:

