Look inside: NFL coach NaVorro Bowman's McLean mansion on market for $5.2M

The home has six bedrooms, a theater and a wine cellar

By Erika Gonzalez, News4 Anchor/Reporter and Patricia Fantis

NFL linebackers coach and Prince George’s County native NaVorro Bowman is putting his mansion in McLean, Virginia, on the market.

It has six bedrooms, a theater and a wine cellar. News4 got a look inside at some of the personal touches the Bowmans put on the property.

A spectacular great room with high ceilings is the first thing you see when you walk into the home on Vista Drive.

“It has to be grand. He is a three-time NFL Pro Bowler, Butkus Award winner, Prince George’s County native and, in my opinion, a future Hall of Famer,” Realtor Nikki Nabi said on a tour of the home.

The kitchen has custom-made cabinets, Miele appliances and a central vacuum system to help sweep up crumbs.

Moving through the 9,000-square-foot house, the upper-level primary suite – which is one of two primary suites – has a huge his-and-hers walk-in closet, a spa bath and a sitting room with a wet bar.

The lower level has a bar and a full wine cellar. There are multiple areas to entertain, including a theater where residents and guests can watch football games.

The French Mediterranean-style home has balconies overlooking the 1.2-acre yard. The Bowmans cleared out an adjoining lot, so there’s plenty of room for kids, and plenty of privacy.

The Bowmans bought the home in 2019 and lived there as NaVorro Bowman worked as a defensive analyst for the University of Maryland’s football team. He’s now in California with his family, working for the Los Angeles Chargers.

