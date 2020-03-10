How Much House You Can Get for Your Money in Prince George’s

There’s a county in the Washington, D.C. area with prices below average, buyer demand strong and great proximity to the District: Prince George's County, Maryland.

More than $220 million in real estate was sold in the county in January, marking a 15% increase from the same time last year.

The average sold price was close to $350,000. We went house-hunting with that amount as our guide.

Mount Rainier

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, approx. 1,600 square feet

$349,000

This house is all about location. It's within walking distance to the D.C. line and public transportation

“If you look around here, you could see a lot of artwork,” said Alison Pages of Remax Real Estate. “This is an arts district.”

The first floor has hardwood floors, an open concept kitchen and a family room with high ceilings. There's something special for the dog in your life: a wonderful yard.

Capitol Heights

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, approx. 2,000 square feet

$362,000

Want close access to restaurants, shops and Metro? This could be the house for you.

“It’s beautiful. It’s so brand-new,” said Rachel Adler with Realty USA Real Estate. “It’s fresh and clean. It’s gorgeous.”

This house comes with an in-law suite. The kitchen has granite countertops and updated appliances. The bathroom even has Bluetooth-enabled smart features.

"If you were trying to get a house just like this in Bethesda, it would be $750,000 and it wouldn't even be this good," Adler said.

Hyattsville

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, approx. 1,100 square feet

$325,000

This house is the perfect location for a commuter, close to many bus stops and Metro.

It was recently renovated and beautifully staged to demonstrate the possibilities of what this house can become.

There are loft-style bedroom for kids and lots of outdoor space.

College Park

Four bedrooms, one bathroom, approx. 1,600 square feet

$309,000

This house is close to University of Maryland, NASA and Metro, so it serves many different needs.

The interior has hardwood floors, leading you to the kitchen and living area.

There is also a screened-in porch and nicely sized yard.