Big Box v. Independent: Picking the Right Hardware Store for You

Home projects often mean trips to the hardware store, and where you go could save you time and money.

Kevin Brasler with Consumers’ Checkbook says it boils down to two main areas: price and service.

Mystery shoppers set out with a list and gave Consumers’ Checkbook their findings.

“Checkbook’s undercover shoppers looked for 20 different items at hardware stores around the area and found that, for price, Home Depot and Lowe’s were just really hard to beat,” Brasler said. “Their prices were about 20% less than the average of the other stores in the area.”

Although a big box retailer may offer savings, experts at the ready with helpful tips are more often associated with independent stores.

“There’s for sure been a lot of attrition here, that the big box retailers have put a lot of hardware stores out of business,” Brasler said. “They just couldn’t compete with them on price. But the ones that are remaining, for the most part, they remain because they have staff that offer great advice and they can help you get in and out and they can help you eliminate having to make four trips to the hardware store on one project.”

To help even the playing field, Brasler advised inquiring about a price match when possible. And for really big purchases, it never hurts to ask for a contractor’s discount.

