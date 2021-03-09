A Look Inside HGTV Star's Home in Great Falls

By NBC Washington Staff

5 photos
1/5
Courtesy of Maura De Raedt
Lauren Liess’ home adds an authentic charm to Great Falls
2/5
Courtesy of Maura De Raedt
The living room is both comfortable and trendy.
3/5
Courtesy of Maura De Raedt
The large windows bring in natural sunlight to the living space.
4/5
Courtesy of Maura De Raedt
The property features its own private pond.
5/5
Courtesy of Maura De Raedt
Lauren Liess’ interior design adds a creative style to the house.

This article tagged under:

HGTVreal estateErika GonzalezInterior DesignLauren Liess

More Photo Galleries

Georgetown GLOW Returns to Transform Alleyways
Georgetown GLOW Returns to Transform Alleyways
Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks
Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks
Photos: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars
Photos: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars
Photos: Former Trump Plaza Casino on Atlantic City Boardwalk Imploded
Photos: Former Trump Plaza Casino on Atlantic City Boardwalk Imploded
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us