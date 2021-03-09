A Look Inside HGTV Star's Home in Great Falls By NBC Washington Staff • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago 5 photos 1/5 Courtesy of Maura De Raedt Lauren Liess’ home adds an authentic charm to Great Falls 2/5 Courtesy of Maura De Raedt The living room is both comfortable and trendy. 3/5 Courtesy of Maura De Raedt The large windows bring in natural sunlight to the living space. 4/5 Courtesy of Maura De Raedt The property features its own private pond. 5/5 Courtesy of Maura De Raedt Lauren Liess’ interior design adds a creative style to the house. This article tagged under: HGTVreal estateErika GonzalezInterior DesignLauren Liess 0 More Photo Galleries Georgetown GLOW Returns to Transform Alleyways Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks Photos: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars Photos: Former Trump Plaza Casino on Atlantic City Boardwalk Imploded