DC-Area Leaders Looking at When Stay-at-Home Orders Can Be Lifted

Leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are looking for ways to reopen our economies and make daily life more normal without creating an increase in coronavirus infections.

D.C.’s mayor and the governors of Maryland and Virginia have each spoken about the issue in recent days.

D.C. is looking at how to get people back to work but it must be done carefully, Mayor Muriel Bowser said live on News4 on Tuesday morning.

“We have to be careful about how we turn it on so we don't find ourselves having lost all of the gains that social distancing has allowed us to achieve," she said.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had a similar message for residents.

“Just as soon as we can get people’s lives back to normal, we will, but we have to do it safely,” he said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

A new model shows Virginia's coronavirus cases peaking in the summer if social distancing restrictions are lifted when the governor's stay-home order ends June 10. Northern Virginia Bureau Reporter Drew Wilder reports.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said there can’t be an “artificial deadline” on the state’s stay-at-home order.

“…Right now the first thing is saving lives and keeping people safe,” he said Sunday on “This Week.” “You can’t just pick a date and flip a switch. I don’t think it’s going to be that simple.”

Here’s where we are Tuesday in the fight against coronavirus in the D.C. area.

As of Tuesday morning, 17,701 cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in the region. D.C. had reported 2.058 cases, Maryland had 9,472 and Virginia had 6,171. At least 523 people have died. Go here for details.

Fifteen more deaths were announced in D.C., including the deaths of a 31-year-old man and 37-year-old man.

In D.C., grocery distribution sites are now open. Go here if you have food needs. Many other resources also are available.

With no end to the pandemic in sight, many are trying to adapt to meet important needs, like food and essential transportation. News4's Jackie Bensen explains some efforts to help.

In Maryland, state police have arrested 34 people for violating the emergency order since late March. In Queen Anne’s County, a pawn shop owner was cited for operating a nonessential business. In Prince George’s County, someone riding a motorcycle rammed a police cruiser. The arrests for violating the orders are often secondary crimes, one official said.

Weeks after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued his stay-at-home order closing businesses and restricting large gatherings, the News4 I-Team found the number of violations is rising. Scott MacFarlane reports.

People who fell ill with coronavirus and have recovered are now donating their plasma to try to help others. A Loudoun County woman who came down with the virus after a trip to New York is trying to donate now.

"This plasma donation gives us the biggest chance to really help other people who might have much much more serious cases," she told News4.

Some people in the D.C. region who have recovered from the coronavirus are now hoping their plasma might help save the very ill.

Pending home sales are way down in the region. A new report shows March had the biggest year-over-year drop in pending home sales in the D.C. area since 2011. One factor is that many buyers are wary of buying a home sight unseen, when in-person tours aren’t possible.

And here’s something uplifting: On Thursday, NBC4 will host an all-day giveathon to help our communities in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Go here for more info.