DC-Area Leaders Hail Supreme Court's Ruling on DACA

Local leaders in the D.C. area praised the Supreme Court’s historic ruling Thursday on the status of immigrants who were illegally brought to the United States as children.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower said she stands with recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.
“DREAMers represent the best of us and our values as a nation of immigrants,” she said in a statement. “DREAMers are integral parts of our communities, creating jobs and growing our economy, attending our schools and universities, and helping us build safer, stronger neighborhoods. Today’s decision will help to end the uncertainty on whether they can stay and thrive in the only country they know as home.”
In a 5-4 vote, the court rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. For now, those immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the U.S.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the D.C. Council, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and D.C. Council Member Charles Allen were all quick to hail the ruling on Twitter.
A celebration broke out outside the Supreme Court in the moments after the ruling was announced.
“Say it loud, say it clear: Immigrants are welcome here,” a small group of people chanted.
DREAMer Selvin Marquina, 22, said the court’s decision brought him some comfort. He came to the United States from El Salvador when he was 12 years old. Today, he’s a college student in Montgomery County, Maryland.
“We can rest for another day knowing that we don’t have to worry about being targeted more than we already are. We have a chance at living a normal life,” he said.