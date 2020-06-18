DC-Area Leaders Hail Supreme Court's Ruling on DACA

Local leaders in the D.C. area praised the Supreme Court’s historic ruling Thursday on the status of immigrants who were illegally brought to the United States as children.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower said she stands with recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.

“DREAMers represent the best of us and our values as a nation of immigrants,” she said in a statement. “DREAMers are integral parts of our communities, creating jobs and growing our economy, attending our schools and universities, and helping us build safer, stronger neighborhoods. Today’s decision will help to end the uncertainty on whether they can stay and thrive in the only country they know as home.”

In a 5-4 vote, the court rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. For now, those immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the U.S.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the D.C. Council, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and D.C. Council Member Charles Allen were all quick to hail the ruling on Twitter.

DACA recipients have built their lives in this country and in this Commonwealth. They make us better—and they are here to stay. https://t.co/ezv3fFLDQl — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 18, 2020

Veterans, business owners, students: DREAMERS

Neighbors, friends, coworkers: DREAMERS

Athletes, artists, actors, singers: DREAMERS

Mothers, brothers, sisters, fathers: DREAMERS



We celebrate #SCOTUS decision to protect DACA and the dreams of those who love our country as home. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 18, 2020

Today, the #SupremeCourt recognized the rights of #Dreamers to remain and thrive in the country they love



In DC, we care for all residents of every status. America should do the same.#DACA upheld https://t.co/9jDgHi8VKW — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 18, 2020

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. https://t.co/QSp3zPfQpA — Council of DC (@councilofdc) June 18, 2020

Supreme Court giving me a bit of hope this week... Two big decisions that respect & protect our shared values as American people. https://t.co/eFSEnJtQRe — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) June 18, 2020

A celebration broke out outside the Supreme Court in the moments after the ruling was announced.

“Say it loud, say it clear: Immigrants are welcome here,” a small group of people chanted.

“Say it loud, say it clear: Immigrants are welcome here,” a small group is chanting outside the Supreme Court https://t.co/BNNnxnDe59 https://t.co/ouLwFrO4y5 — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) June 18, 2020

DREAMer Selvin Marquina, 22, said the court’s decision brought him some comfort. He came to the United States from El Salvador when he was 12 years old. Today, he’s a college student in Montgomery County, Maryland.

“We can rest for another day knowing that we don’t have to worry about being targeted more than we already are. We have a chance at living a normal life,” he said.