DC-Area Firefighters Step Up as Baltimore Department Mourns Dead

Every Baltimore City fire station will go out of service Wednesday during a ceremony for three firefighters killed on the job last month — and fire departments in D.C., Montgomery County and Prince George’s County will step up to help.

Lt. Paul Butrim, EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo and Firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler were killed battling a fire in a vacant rowhome on Jan. 24.

In an unprecedented move, all Baltimore fire stations will go out of service for as long as 10 hours, starting at 7 a.m., on Wednesday so every Baltimore firefighter can attend a memorial for the fallen firefighters.

Fire departments around the region will send personnel to Baltimore and be on duty to respond to 911 calls.

Fire Depts from around the region will be deploying assets to cover @BaltimoreFire on Wednesday so all Baltimore firefighters can attend memorial service. @dcfireems sending 54 @mcfrs sending 20 @PGFireNews1 sending 40 personnel as part of mutual aid. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/VImvGLE4xN — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) February 1, 2022

The D.C. fire department tells News4 that 54 members will be on duty in Baltimore. Montgomery County is sending 20 members, and Prince George’s County is sending 40.

In addition to the manpower, departments will send firetrucks and ambulances.

The arrangement was coordinated as part of a mutual aid agreement in the region. This marks the first time mutual aid has been used to replace an entire department.