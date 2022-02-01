firefighters

DC-Area Firefighters Step Up as Baltimore Department Mourns Dead

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

baltimore firefighers saluting
Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Every Baltimore City fire station will go out of service Wednesday during a ceremony for three firefighters killed on the job last month — and fire departments in D.C., Montgomery County and Prince George’s County will step up to help. 

Lt. Paul Butrim, EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo and Firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler were killed battling a fire in a vacant rowhome on Jan. 24.  

In an unprecedented move, all Baltimore fire stations will go out of service for as long as 10 hours, starting at 7 a.m., on Wednesday so every Baltimore firefighter can attend a memorial for the fallen firefighters.

Fire departments around the region will send personnel to Baltimore and be on duty to respond to 911 calls. 

The D.C. fire department tells News4 that 54 members will be on duty in Baltimore. Montgomery County is sending 20 members, and Prince George’s County is sending 40. 

In addition to the manpower, departments will send firetrucks and ambulances. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Baltimore Jan 24

Chief: 3 Baltimore Firefighters Killed in Vacant Home Blaze

Baltimore Jan 29

$100K Reward Offered for Person of Interest in Baltimore Fire That Killed 3 Firefighters

Baltimore Jan 27

Baltimore Firefighter Who Survived Deadly Blaze Released From Hospital

The arrangement was coordinated as part of a mutual aid agreement in the region. This marks the first time mutual aid has been used to replace an entire department.

This article tagged under:

firefightersBaltimoremutual aid
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us