DC Approved for Additional Unemployment Money

People who apply for unemployment insurance in Washington, D.C., soon will be able to collect the extra $300 President Donald Trump promised after the additional $600 per week in federal money ran out in July.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a Lost Wages Assistance program grant Tuesday.

It will take three to four weeks before D.C. will be able to start sending out the additional funds, which will be retroactive to Aug. 1. The District expects unemployed workers will begin receiving the additional money by the first week of October.

Eligible recipients must be receiving at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits and prove they are unemployed due to COVID-19.

“We know workers continue to struggle during this pandemic, and we are committed to providing them with the maximum benefit they deserve so they can care for themselves and their families,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release. “We appreciate the swift approval of the District’s application for additional federal funding, but also urge our federal partners to restore the $600 per week unemployment benefit as we continue to combat the economic hardships caused by this pandemic.”

D.C. is approved for three weeks of the Aug.1 to Dec. 27 grant period with weekly approval of additional benefits depending on what's left in FEMA's fund.

D.C. officials delayed applying for the federal money to be sure accepting the money wouldn’t have a negative impact on the unemployment insurance trust fund, which is where the local money for those checks comes from.

Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia previously applied and were approved for the extra funds.