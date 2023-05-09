DC Apartment Building Managers Ordered to Pay Up Over Code Violations, Unsafe Living Conditions

Thousands of D.C. residents could get millions of dollars in rent returned after a judge issued orders against three apartment building managers over housing code violations that lead to unsafe and unhealthy living conditions.

James Hunt lived at the Marbury Plaza Apartments in Southeast D.C. for over a decade. Videos and pictures from inside the building show sewage leaks and mold along with widespread reports of rats and roaches.

“At first it got me sick with the mold. I've got allergies, but it kept getting worse… and my doctor was like well, I’m giving you the most powerful allergy pill I can give you. But then I discovered I had the mold, and he said, well that’s probably the reason, too,” Hunt said.

Relief is on the way for thousands of renters like Hunt thanks to a court order against the manager of Marbury Plaza and two other building managers, which run Foster House, Garfield Court Apartments and Concorde Gardens.

“They agreed to comply with the law but then failed to do what they promised to do,” D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb said.

The attorney general’s office took the landlords of those buildings to court after years of neglect and unsafe living conditions. Now, after ignoring previous court orders, they have to pay up.

At Marbury Plaza, that means returning 50% of rent going back to last June and providing credits until all the work is done. That’s about $5 million total for residents

“These were homes that were really in conditions that were totally deplorable and not fit for human life,” Schwalb said. “In some of the cases, the court has imposed a receiver to take control over the management and operations of the building to make sure that the buildings are brought into code compliant condition. In other cases, the court has held the landlords to be in contempt.”

Hunt said it’s about time, and he’s optimistic about the outcome. Of course, he could have moved a long time ago, but “you can’t beat the size for the price” and he feels he “shouldn't have to leave because I can’t get anything done.”

If you are a D.C. renter that is having trouble getting your landlord to comply, contact the attorney general's office.

News4 has reached out to all three property managers for comment and has yet to hear back.