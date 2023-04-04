DC Announces Dates for This Year's Open Streets Events

D.C.'s Open Streets program is returning for two weekends this year, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in a release Friday.

The program closes usually busy roadways so that pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders can experience neighborhoods in a new way.

“Every year, Open Streets events provide an opportunity for residents to come together, be active, and enjoy our vibrant and thriving communities in new ways,” Bowser said in a release. “These are events are about coming together – to enjoy our beautiful city, to support local businesses, and to think about the future our streets and the future of public space in D.C.”

The first Open Streets event will be on Sunday, June 4, in Ward 5 on Twelfth Street NE between Franklin Street and Michigan Avenue.

The second event will take place on Saturday, October 7 on Georgia Avenue in Wards 1 and 4, the release said.

They will both run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

The Open Streets events will include extra space for outdoor dining and programming from local businesses, organizations and D.C. agencies. The events may include free fitness classes, chalk murals, live music, and other activities, according to the release.

Open Streets was held in 2022 on Georgia Ave. in September and Wisconsin Avenue NW in November.