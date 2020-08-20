DC AG Sues Washington Sports Clubs Owner for Charging During Pandemic

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit Thursday against Town Sports International, LLC (TSI), the parent company of Washington Sports Clubs. The lawsuit claims TSI has not followed through on promises made to gym members during the pandemic.

Three states’ attorneys general sent a letter to TSI in April demanding they freeze members’ accounts while the gyms were forced to close. TSI agreed to freeze memberships, credit consumers for dues paid while their gyms were inaccessible and process requests for cancellations.

The D.C. attorney general’s office says since reopening on June 22, the company has neither issued those credits nor processed all membership cancellations. It is now seeking a court order forcing TSI to follow through on its agreement and pay civil penalties.

“The Office of the Attorney General warned the company that we would take necessary action if it did not honor cancellation requests and address charges billed over the COVID-19 closure period,” Racine said a statement. “We filed today’s lawsuit to get consumers their money back and the credits they were promised, and to ensure none of them pay for memberships they have canceled.”

NBC Washington contacted TSI for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Before the pandemic, there were six Washington Sports Club locations in the District; two are now permanently closed.

The attorney general’s office is currently litigating a 2019 lawsuit against TSI alleging deceptive billing and cancellation practices. In 2016, TSI settled another lawsuit filed by the D.C. attorney general’s office over its cancellation policies.