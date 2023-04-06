DC 911 Dispatchers, Call Takers Retrained After Botched Emergency Responses

The District's 911 call center has come under fire in recent months over some botched dispatches -- including at least two incidents in which someone died.

On Thursday, the head of the 911 center revealed that over the past two months, every 911 call taker and dispatcher has undergone retraining.

The hope is to prevent future mistakes that could cost lives.

Early on Sunday morning, a 911 call came through for an overdose at American University. But the dispatcher sent paramedics to the wrong address -- delaying care by an estimated 13 minutes.

The new director of the Office of Unified Communications, Heather McGaffin, acknowledged on Thursday that a mistake was made by someone in the 911 call center.

"We have identified that, we have -- that call taker, and any call taker that makes a mistake in addressing, there is now a set path forward for them and how we respond to that. That includes training."

McGaffin said discipline is only used after call takers or dispatchers make repeated mistakes and retraining is not successful.

Since April of 2022, 10 employees at the 911 call center have been fired.

In that same time period, four employees have been placed on suspension.

In recent testimony before the DC council, McGaffin acknowledged at least 2 cases since January where call takers made mistakes resulting in paramedics going to the wrong address in which the patient did not survive.

"Since February, we have increased our training, and every single person on our 911 side has received updated location training as well as updated call taker training," McGaffin said.

She added that staff who answer and dispatch the 911 calls work 12-hour shifts, and some are working overtime, because the 911 call center is shortstaffed.

The agency is funded to have 109 call takers, but currently has just 81.

As for dispatchers, the call center is authorized to have 82, as opposed to the current 71 employed.

Mayor Bowser spent some time with call takers on Thursday.

"They take about 3,000 911 calls every day, and about 3,100 311 calls every day," Bowser said. "Last year 350 employees here at OUC handled 1.3 million 911 calls and 1.6 million 311 calls. They truly are our first responders."

The director of the 911 call center said they are hiring, and training, new staff, but it can take as long as six to eight months before a new hire is taking calls on their own.

The agency has started a junior academy, similar to what D.C. police and fire have, to recruit high school students into the pipeline for a 911 career.