Days After Girls Accused of Fatal Carjacking in DC, Two More Teens Arrested for Carjackings

Two 13-year-old boys are charged with two armed carjackings that occurred blocks from each other Friday night in D.C. This comes almost a week after another pair of teens were accused of a fatal carjacking also in the District.

The first carjacking occurred at approximately 7:10 p.m. in the 300 block of K Street Northwest, and the second around 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of O Street Northwest.

D.C. Police said that in both cases, the drivers were inside their cars when they were allegedly approached by the suspects.

"One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle," police said. "The victim complied."

The first time, the carjackers attempted to get away in the car but failed. They fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The second time, the teens allegedly fled in the victim’s car. The vehicle has since been recovered, police said.

The teens were arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of armed carjacking (gun). One is from Northwest, D.C. and the other is from Brandywine, Maryland.

Two girls are accused of an armed carjacking that ended in the death of a man near Nationals Park. News4's Shomari Stone reports that at least 19 carjackings in the District this year have involved juveniles.

"There is a definite increase in juveniles with guns in hand, young juveniles, you know, the ages of 12, 13 and 14, that are robbing cars," Denise Krepp, ANC Commissioner for the Hill East Community, said.

On March 23, a man died and two girls, ages 13 and 15, face felony murder charges after police say they carjacked him near Nationals Park, used a stun gun against him and caused the car to flip.

While exploring what appears to be a troubling trend in D.C., News4’s Shomari Stone reported that at least 19 carjackings in the District this year out of 95 have involved juveniles.

