Washington DC

Date Set for Virtual National Christmas Tree Lighting

By Gina Cook

Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The 98th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Park Service announced Monday.

The lighting and holiday performances will take place on Dec. 3 and, rather than the typical live audience, anyone can watch a livestream of the event online, NPS said in a news release.

"Due to COVID-19-related public health concerns, the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF) will not host a live audience at the 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting," NPS said.

Local

consumer 4 mins ago

Expect More Marketing Emails and Text Messages in 2021 Than Ever Before

consumer 17 mins ago

FTC Says Zoom Misled Users on Its Security for Meetings

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

The park service hasn't yet announced who will perform for this year's ceremony.

Despite the virtual ceremony, people can visit President's Park to view the National Christmas Tree through the month of December. Fifty-six trees representing every U.S. state, territory and D.C., decorated with ornaments designed by students from across the country, will also be on display. 

Last year, the NPS planted a new National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in President’s Park – a 30-foot Colorado blue spruce from Palmyra, Pennsylvania.

The NPS said it looks forward to celebrating the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in person next holiday season. 

This article tagged under:

Washington DCNational Christmas Tree
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us