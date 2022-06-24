Dashcam Footage Shows Deadly Car Chase in Maryland

Dashcam footage shows the moment a car being chased by police crosses a double yellow line and crashes into a man driving to work in Maryland.

The video shows the driver of the striking car running from the scene. He was eventually captured and charges are pending, according to Maryland Attorney General's Office.

The person killed was 66-year-old Jonny Morris.

The video of the crash was released by the Maryland Attorney General's Office, which reviews fatal incidents involving police.

The chase happened on June 8 near White House Road. A Prince George’s County police office was chasing two cars that refused to pull over, officials said.

Thomas Lester, with the AG’s independent investigating division, said they are investigating why the officer was chasing the cars in the first place.

"What we know so far is that the officer attempted a traffic stop on those two vehicles. The two vehicles failed to stop," Lester said.

The two cars involved were reported stolen, Lester added.

The Attorney General’s independent investigation of the incident could take months. In the meantime, Morris’ family has hired a private attorney to monitor the progress of the investigation.