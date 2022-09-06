Darcy Kuemper's First Capitals Mask Revealed

By J.J. Regan

A new goalie means a new mask and we got our first glimpse of Darcy Kuemper's new look for the 2022-23 season on Saturday.

In need of an upgrade between the pipes, general manager Brian MacLellan signed Kuemper in the offseason fresh off a Stanley Cup run with the Colorado Avalanche. When Kuemper makes his debut between the pipes in Washington, he'll be sporting a sharp look thanks to his new mask that was revealed on Saturday by designer David Gunnarsson.

If you are a fan of the old eagle logo for the Capitals that was brought back in the red Reverse Retro jersey, you're in luck. That eagle logo sits atop the mask on a red background with white stars. The current Capitals script comes down either side of the mask and Kuemper's No. 35 sits on the bottom middle right on the chin.

It's a clean look and fans will be able to get their first look at it when training camp starts on Sept. 22.

