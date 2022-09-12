Darcy Kuemper Takes His First Informal Skate With Capitals

Kuemper takes his first informal skate with Capitals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the players continue to trickle back to Washington with training camp nearing, their new netminder has now joined the fray. Darcy Kuemper took part in his first informal skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with his new team on Monday as the squad gears up for the season.

He is here and he is _________ pic.twitter.com/aGBnda5xA3 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 12, 2022

Drills underway. Kuemper with some sharp stops, including one on Ovechkin. pic.twitter.com/TXnxeZQLEM — Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) September 12, 2022

Kuemper sported his new mask as well as his new Capitals pads.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Caps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Caps gear for the informal skates. Training camp opens Sept. 22. pic.twitter.com/VpKqpRzFPs — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir)

Darcy Kuemper has arrived to join Capitals informal skates prior to training camp (first practices on Sept. 22). New gear yet to be marked by pucks pic.twitter.com/F22aRDWGEf — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) September 12, 2022

Kuemper enters the 2022-23 season as the clear starter for Washington taking over for Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek. Backing up Kuemper will be Charlie Lindgren who was in attendance Monday as well.

Darcy Kuemper has officially joined the Capitals. He and Lindgren talking it up. pic.twitter.com/aZWt9lFCTQ — Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) September 12, 2022

Kuemper helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in June and signed a five-year, $26.25 million deal with the Caps in the offseason. He will look to bring stability between the pipes which the team has not had in recent years.

While there are still plenty of question marks for this Caps' roster heading into the new season, a revamped goalie tandem of Kuemper and Lindgren makes sure that goaltending is not one of them.