Dan Snyder's Attorney Proposes Alternate Dates to Appear Before Oversight Committee

After declining to appear at a June 22 hearing investigating the Washington Commanders alleged toxic work culture, owner Dan Snyder has offered to testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter his attorney sent Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y.

In a letter obtained by NBC Sports Washington, Snyder attorney Karen Patton Seymour says her client would soon be traveling to Israel “for much of July” engaged in long-planned events to observe the first Yahrzeit, or anniversary, of his mother’s passing.

“Given that these plans are part of religious observances honoring his mother’s memory on the one-year anniversary of her passing, Mr. Snyder’s trip to Israel cannot be rescheduled.”

Seymour told Maloney she has not heard anything further from the Committee’s staff since a June 30 call where Seymour proposed alternate dates for Snyder to appear.

“In an effort to accommodate the Committee’s interest in speaking to him promptly, however, I informed the Committee’s staff that, on the assumption that our due process concerns could be resolved, Mr. Snyder could make himself available for a voluntary appearance by Zoom on July 28 or 29 – notwithstanding that he would still be in Israel with his family at that time – and that I would travel to Israel to represent him.”

In the letter, Seymour stated concern in the way the Committee staff has proceeded, accusing the Committee of “inaccurate public statements accusing Mr. Snyder of attempting to ‘evade’ an appearance and ‘seek[ing] special treatment.’”

Seymour writes the Committee’s efforts are “not only unfair but will detract from Mr. Snyder and his family’s ability to focus on the solemn rituals associated with the observance of his mother’s first Yahrzeit, for which they have spent many months preparing.”

The Committee, which has been investigating the culture within Snyder's franchise since last October, has long been attempting to talk with him. Snyder, though, to this point had declined to do so on his own accord, which led to the Committee's recent decision to subpoena him.

The Oversight Committee released a statement of its own on Thursday:

"We remain committed to securing Mr. Snyder’s testimony on the toxic work environment at the Washington Commanders following his failure to appear voluntarily at the Committee’s hearing and his continued refusal to allow his attorney to accept service of a subpoena. We are continuing to negotiate with his counsel to ensure the Committee can obtain the full and complete testimony we need, and we are reviewing her latest correspondence.”

Maloney originally announced her intent to subpoena Snyder on June 22 during the Committee’s most recent hearing regarding Snyder’s ownership of the club and the workplace environment that he’s overseen. In that announcement, Maloney said she hoped that Snyder’s deposition would occur as soon as late June.

Snyder didn’t voluntarily show for the June 22 hearing because he was out of the country, and he has continued to remain abroad since. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was a part of the proceedings via Zoom.