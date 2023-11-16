Damascus smoke shop broken into 6 times in 3 months

A Montgomery County, Maryland, business owner says she can’t sleep at night following several break-ins at her smoke shop and the losses have her considering closing its doors.

The owners of Stay Lit Smoke Shop in Damascus said they’ve had six break-ins in three months, most recently last week.

She said opening the shop was a dream for her and her fiancé. And it still is when she’s interacting with customers, who are often greeted by her friendly dog, she said.

But the overnight hours can bring security camera app alerts with video of the break-ins.

“I’ll get the notification here that there’s motion going on,” she showed News4.

The loss of stock and the damage to the store are things that a big chain might be able to survive, Weber said, but Stay Lit is a small business.

“I don’t know if I’ll make it through the year, honestly,” she said. “I still have to pay taxes on a lot of the nicotine and tobacco products in here regardless if I sell it or not.”

Montgomery County police patrol the small shopping center on Ridge Road overnight, Weber said, but the thieves wait for them to leave.

Stay Lit isn’t the only target.

On Sunday, thieves used a car to ram through the gun store two doors down. They took guns and ammunition, police said.

Two teenagers were prosecuted for a break-in at her store last Thanksgiving, Weber said. The court ordered them to pay restitution, but she has not seen any money yet.