D.C. United Forward Taxi Fountas Named to MLS All-Star Team

Taxi Fountas named to MLS All-Star team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What he lacks in size, he makes up for in offensive prowess.

D.C. United forward Taxi Fountas has been named one of Major League Soccer’s 26 All-Stars for the 2022 season, the team announced Tuesday. The annual event pits the brightest stars in the MLS against the best players from the Mexican Liga MX. This year the event will be on the evening of Aug. 10 at Allianz Field in Minnesota.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fountas, 26, arrived in Washington in April and made an immediate impact on the Black and Red’s attack. In just 11 appearances on the campaign, the 5-foot-7, 143-pound forward leads the squad with nine goals—thanks in part to his first career hat trick against Orlando on July 4.

Fountas’ All-Star nod comes on the heels of another accolade for the Greek goal scorer. He was named MLS Player of the Week last week after posting an illustrious start to the season. Fountas put up 12 combined goals in the first 10 MLS games of his career, which is tied for the highest mark in league history.

D.C. United itself is also set for a bit of a shakeup. Former player and soccer legend Wayne Rooney is reportedly set to take over as head coach of the squad and return to Washington for the first time since playing for the team from 2018-19. If the contract is finalized, Rooney would take over for Hernan Losada who was fired back in April.

After starting off the season somewhat well, D.C. United has struggled mightily of late. They have both the second-to-last record in the Eastern Conference (5-2-10) and the second-to-worst goal differential in the MLS at -14. Most recently, they were shellacked 7-0 at the hands of the Philadelphia Union last Friday. Their next fixture is this Wednesday, as they take on Columbus at home at 8:00p.m. on NBC Sports Washington.