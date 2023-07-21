D.C. United fires athletic trainer for making ‘discriminatory hand gesture' in photo

D.C. United has terminated the employment of its athletic trainer after "an internal review following the discovery of a discriminatory hand gesture" made by the trainer in a photograph, the club announced.

The photo was published across social media platforms on Thursday, the club said.

"There is no place for racism, homophobia, misogyny, or discrimination of any kind in our sport and world and D.C. United do not tolerate any acts of this nature," D.C. United said in a statement.

