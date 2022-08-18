D.C.'S XFL Coach Wants to Bring Back the Beer Snake and Participate in It, Too

D.C.'s XFL coach wants to revive, and join in, the beer snake originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Though the D.C. Defenders only got to play five games before the 2020 XFL season was shut down due to the pandemic, the squad's fans established a home-stadium routine that quickly became revered: the beer snake.

The DC Defenders present: The Legend of the Week 5 Beer Snake. pic.twitter.com/MDVf3ZOFJ9 — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) March 10, 2020

With the XFL planning a relaunch in 2023, though, and Washington, D.C. once again being awarded a team, there's an opportunity for the hoppy-go-lucky ritual to return.

Reggie Barlow, who's been tabbed as the head coach of the yet-to-officially-be-named D.C. club, is thirsty to ensure that happens, too — with an added twist.

"I am familiar with the beer snake, I've done my homework on it," Barlow told NBC Sports Washington on Thursday while he was attending Commanders training camp. "To let you know where I stand on it, after every win, I want to be the guy to put the last cup on the beer snake."

Forget the green jacket at Augusta National, forget every hockey player skating around with the Stanley Cup and forget cutting down the nets after capturing a title at the Final Four, because that Barlow-proposed tradition would make any other sports go-to look foolish.

With how the area supported the Defenders a couple of years ago, Barlow will likely find plenty of help in reviving the beer snake, too. And that sort of embracing is one of the primary reasons why he's so excited for the league to kick off once again.

"They have set the standard by what they did the last time we were out from a fan participation standpoint, from an energy and enthusiasm standpoint," Barlow said. "We're going to lean on them for that."