DC DOC Reports Six New COVID-19 Cases Among Inmates

There are now 39 inmates with COVID-19

By Willard West

Six more people in D.C. Department of Corrections custody tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

There are now 39 DOC residents who are in quarantine after testing positive, D.C. DOC said in a statement. Eight have recovered and are back in the general population.

Of the six new positive cases, five residents were previously in quarantine at the Correctional Treatment Facility as a precautionary measure after an individual from their unit tested positive for COVID-19. The other resident was previously quarantined at the Central Detention Facility as a precautionary measure for all new intakes, DOC said.

The six men range in ages from 32 to 50 years.

The residents are currently in isolation and being monitored by medical staff according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and DC Health, DOC said.

The department instructs employees not to attend work if they are sick.

