crash

Cyclist Hit on Rockville Pike, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries: Police

By Sophia Barnes

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Rockville Pike in Rockville, Maryland, Thursday night and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Emergency services responded about 8:40 p.m. to the busy road near Talbott Street, Montgomery County police said.

The cyclist, a man, was rushed to the hospital, police said. Further information about their identity wasn't immediately released.

The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

Southbound Rockville Pike was closed for hours for the investigation, but it was back open by Friday morning.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

crash
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us