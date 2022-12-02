Cyclist Hit on Rockville Pike, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries: Police

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Rockville Pike in Rockville, Maryland, Thursday night and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Emergency services responded about 8:40 p.m. to the busy road near Talbott Street, Montgomery County police said.

The cyclist, a man, was rushed to the hospital, police said. Further information about their identity wasn't immediately released.

The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

Southbound Rockville Pike was closed for hours for the investigation, but it was back open by Friday morning.

