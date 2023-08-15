Cyberattack on Prince George's County Schools hits 4,500 accounts

Prince George’s County Public Schools said its computer system experienced a cyberattack on Monday morning.

About 4,500 of its 180,000 user accounts, which mostly belonged to employees, were affected, according to a release from the school district.

“Critical network systems have been restored and additional functions will continue to be brought back online tonight,” the release said.

#Breaking: Prince George’s County Public Schools experienced a cyber attack on the system’s network that was detected early today. An estimated 4,500 user accounts out of 180,000 were impacted, primarily staff accounts. The school system is still assessing damage. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/4cEgPBoxMn — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) August 15, 2023

Those users were asked to reset their passwords on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.” They will be contacted with additional information after external cybersecurity experts review their accounts.

The school district said business and student information on Oracle and SchooIMAX did not appear to be affected.

The district said it continues to assess the scope of the cyberattack.

The cause of the cyberattack was not immediately released.

