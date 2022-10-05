CVS Employee Stabbed Inside DC Store

A CVS employee was stabbed in a confrontation with a suspect attempting to steal from a store in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday, authorities say.

The stabbing occurred at about 3:15 p.m. in the CVS store in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

The suspect was stealing items when the employee confronted the suspect. The suspect then threatened to stab the employee, throw the stolen items on the ground and leave the store, according to a police report.

When the employee was on the phone with 911, the suspect reentered the store and again threatened the employee with a knife. The suspect then stabbed the employee in the neck and ran off.

The employee was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the suspect, who is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story, stay with NBC4 for more updates.