Curtis Samuel, With a New Outlook and a Little More Weight, Is Eager for Week 1

Sunday will mark the sixth occasion that Curtis Samuel makes his season debut for an NFL team, but of those six, this one may be the most special.

A year ago, Samuel's first snaps for Washington didn't come until Week 4, as the beginning of his tenure with the club was sidetracked by constant appearances on the side field at the team's facility. A lingering groin injury limited him to just five games and six catches overall.

Heading into the Commanders' opener versus the Jaguars at FedEx Field, Samuel is grateful to be "flying around" and "feeling good." According to him, the ailment that impacted so much of his 2021 isn't occupying any space on his mind at the outset of his 2022.

"I'm not even thinking about it," Samuel said at his locker after Wednesday's practice. "I'm smiling, I'm enjoying myself. It's just fun out there."

Missing out on that fun for the majority of the previous go-around due to his spotty health has led to Samuel developing a new attitude.

"It's just understanding, at any given moment, it can be your last game, last snap, so enjoy it while you're out there," he said. "I guess sometimes, after you've been doing it for so long, you can maybe feel like it gets repetitive. But once something like that happens to you, you're able to get back out there, it's a different feeling."

In his Wednesday press conference, head coach Ron Rivera was asked what gives him enthusiasm as Sunday, and the schedule as a whole, nears. Rivera answered in part that "getting a lot of our pieces back" is a major reason for his optimism, and though he followed that up by highlighting the offensive linemen and tight ends who are recovering from various injuries that they suffered in training camp, Samuel definitely fits into that group, too.

Well, hopefully there's a little extra room for this version of Samuel to return, considering he's a bit heavier by design.

"Last year, I was playing at like 192 [pounds]," Samuel told reporters. "I'm like 200 right now. I say that to say that I've been taking care of my body, keeping my weight up. I feel like that's a big part of me staying healthy."

To accomplish that, Samuel sacrificed fast food and "outside" options for more natural items like grass-fed beef and a rotation of protein shakes and vitamins. While pros will often grieve over whatever diet changes they must execute, Samuel didn't appear too bothered by his more focused regimen.

"I feel amazing," he said.

Having Samuel in the mix is enormous for Washington, because while he isn't the club's top receiver — that distinction belongs to Terry McLaurin — and he could finish behind Jahan Dotson in targets as well, he bolsters the position's depth, speed and agility. Discussions about this edition of the Commanders' offense being as deep as any unit in recent history are only viable if Samuel is a part of it.

And for at least one matchup, he will be. He's not overlooking the meaning of that opportunity, either.

"I'm just ready to go," Samuel said. "Excited to play football again."