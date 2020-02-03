MARC Train Strikes Person in Rockville; Brunswick Line Suspended

A MARC train hit someone who was on train tracks in Rockville, Maryland, suspending service on the MARC Brunswick Line during the Monday evening rush, authorities say.

The train struck the person in the area of the 6000 block of Halpine Road, Montgomery County police said about 4:30 p.m.

Traffic Advisory - Bou Av CLOSED near Target Store between Chapman Avenue and Randolph Road https://t.co/R3MtIRbkUl — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 3, 2020

Bou Avenue is shut down behind the Target store while police investigate.

The Maryland Transit Administration said MARC train service was suspended on the Brunswick Line due to the police activity. MTA encouraged passengers to use the Penn Line and Metro as it expects severe delays due to the crash.

Update: MARC Brunswick 891 - Delay -- Brunswick Line Train 891 (3:45 dpt Wash) is still holding east of Rockville Station as law enforcement agencies continue their investigation. There is no estimate for service restoration at th... https://t.co/vfDNlXoD5x — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) February 3, 2020

Editor's Note: Police incorrectly reported it was a CSX train involved in the crash. It was a MARC train.