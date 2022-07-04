Crowds Celebrate the Fourth of July in the Nation's Capital

It’s America’s birthday, and what better place to celebrate than in the nation’s capital?

Traditional, in-person festivities returned for the first time since before the pandemic, promising a patriotic display worth cheering over on the National Mall.

The high temperatures early in the day didn’t keep crowds away, and eventually things cooled off, leading into a pleasant evening full of families and fireworks.

Dave Evans and his family visited D.C. from North Carolina, and before enjoying the show, they took a moment to appreciate the USA. They said coming from a military family "makes you appreciate it, appreciate our freedom."

They aren’t alone. Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to visit the District for Independence Day.

The Southland Baptist Church student choir from San Angelo, Texas, treated News4 to a song before the show in the sky.

“Just so enjoyable. [For] many of us, [it’s] our very first time to be here in D.C. on the Fourth, so just wonderful to see the history and celebrate with everyone here,” their conductor, Tim Lyles, said.

Looking around at the diverse crowd, people seemed to be in agreement that there’s just something special about the Fourth of July in D.C.

“People! The environment, the energy," a man enjoying the festivities said. "That’s what makes it better than anywhere else."