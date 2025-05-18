Crowd of teens fighting partially closes Navy Yard Metro station

Fights broke out in the Navy Yard area of D.C. Saturday night, causing Metro to close part of the nearby station.

Video from a News4 viewer shows a large crowd of what appears to be dozens of young people at New Jersey Avenue and M Street SE. Multiple police cruisers responded to the block, and some people appeared to be running away.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A spokesperson for WMATA said a large group of teens were fighting, which caused them to close the New Jersey Avenue side of the Navy Yard-Ballpark station.

It's still unclear what led up to the fight or if anyone was arrested.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Last month, D.C. police arrested six young people after fights broke out at the Wharf in Southwest.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.