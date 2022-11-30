Fire Burns Through Apartment Roof in Laurel

A two-alarm fire burned through an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday, authorities said.

The fire started at about 2:45 p.m. at a building in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive. At the scene, firefighters found a three-story apartment with a fire burning in the roof, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said.

#RIGHTNOW in #Laurel Maryland TWO ALARM APARTMENT FIRE on Briarwood Drive, joint firefighting effort by Prince Georges and Anne Arundel County crews #BreakingNews @nbcwashington @charlienbc pic.twitter.com/a5zwKPgUMH — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) November 30, 2022

Chopper4 video shows a large fire with smoke billowing from the top of the apartment. Firefighters could be seen working to put out the fire from inside the damaged structure. The crews were surrounded by charred and burning beams.

Crews from Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery counties also responded to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 4 p.m., firefighters said.

Injuries were not immediately reported.

The Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management was at the scene to help with any displaced residents. The exact number of building residents is unknown.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.