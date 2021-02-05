Maryland

Crews Respond to Reported Explosion, Fire at Prince George's Warehouse

No injuries reported at the warehouse in Beltsville, Maryland

By NBC Washington Staff

A large warehouse with fallen siding, with firehoses and water on the ground
@PGFD, Twitter

Prince George's County firefighters were called to a warehouse fire and reported explosion in Beltsville, Maryland, Friday morning.

Crews were dispatched about 7:50 a.m. to the 11200 block of Somerset Avenue, fire officials said. Firefighters arrived to find a one-story warehouse with smoke showing from the front of the building.

No injuries have been reported. The building was evacuated. Crews searched the building and did not find anyone inside.

Officials said after crews arrived, there was another explosion that appeared to have come from a recycling unit inside the building, according to preliminary information.

The fire has been extinguished, fire officials said.

