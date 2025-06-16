Crews reopening DC streets, checking for damage 2 days after military parade

Two days after the D.C. military parade celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, crews are still reopening streets, taking down miles of fencing and checking roads for any damage.

Work continued along the parade route and the National Mall to remove the reviewing stands and fencing on Monday, after the celebration Saturday. Some roads were still closed.

Amid the threat of rain, flyovers were moved up and there were some logjams at the few exit points. Some protesters demonstrated outside the viewing area. D.C. police reported no arrests. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke on Monday about the event and the city’s response.

“From my vantage point, our public safety agencies and DPW and DDOT performed very well in the support of the national special security event,” she said. “[…] We had some First Amendment demonstrations that MPD supported to make sure that everybody was safe, and I think that happened without event.”

As for concerns about the toll the heavy tanks would take on D.C.’s streets, so far it seemed the roads did not sustain any noticeable damage. Crews are still evaluating, the mayor said.

“It will take many days, as I understand it. And we will evaluate with the utility companies any issues that we are aware of. And at this point, I don't think we have any to report,” she said.

The parade route is the responsibility of the National Park Service, Bowser said she believes.

The mayor said she watched the parade on TV with her daughter. She pointed to a moment that stood out to her: when the Army Golden Knights parachuted onto the White House lawn flying D.C.’s flag.

“I did see the flag come down, and I was surprised, and I was quite excited,” she said. “You won't be surprised. Maybe you were there, so you may not have seen this TV production, but they showed the Maryland flag coming down first, and I was like, ‘What's that about?’ And then I saw the stars and bars, so I was very happy. I thought it was a nice touch.”

