Prince George's County

Crews Battle Apartment Fire in Hyattsville, 15 People Displaced

By Allison Hageman

NBC Washington

Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment in Hyattsville, Maryland, early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Toledo Terrace, behind The Mall at Prince George’s, at about 2 a.m. The fire was in a three-story multi-family dwelling, according to Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

11 adults and four children have been displaced, according to firefighters.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Several units were damaged in the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

missing person 8 hours ago

‘Please Come Home': Family Searches for Missing Germantown Man

Washington DC 12 hours ago

9-Year-Old Shot in the Back by Stray Bullet in Southeast DC

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's Countyfire
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us