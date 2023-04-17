Crews Battle Apartment Fire in Hyattsville, 15 People Displaced

Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment in Hyattsville, Maryland, early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Toledo Terrace, behind The Mall at Prince George’s, at about 2 a.m. The fire was in a three-story multi-family dwelling, according to Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

11 adults and four children have been displaced, according to firefighters.

Approx 2am, #PGFD units were dispatched to the 3500 blck of Toledo Terrace in Chillum for a reported structure fire. On scene crews found a 3-story multi-family dwelling w/fire showing. Searches negative, fire is out. Fire Investigators & @PGCountyOEM on scene. pic.twitter.com/seBXfyDxk0 — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) April 17, 2023

Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Several units were damaged in the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.