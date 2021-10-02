Crash Traps Driver Under Box Truck on Beltway in Maryland: Authorities

A crash trapped a driver and their car partly under a box truck on the Capital Beltway in Maryland and brought traffic to a near-standstill, authorities say.
Montgomery County Fire crews were called about 4:45 a.m. to the crash on the Outer Loop just before New Hampshire Avenue in Adelphi, near the line between Montgomery and Prince George’s county, the department said.
A car had crashed under the rear of a box truck and a man was trapped inside. He was freed and taken to a hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.
News4's Molette Green drove by the crash and saw numerous firetrucks and other emergency vehicles responding to the scene as traffic crawled past.
Firefighters appeared to remove the roof of a silver car under the truck, photos show.
No other injuries were reported. Two lanes remained closed for hours after the collision.
Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.
