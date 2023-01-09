Alexandria

Crash Knocks Down Traffic Light on Richmond Highway

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car crash knocked down a traffic light and closed lanes on Richmond Highway in Alexandria Monday morning, authorities say.

The crash occurred in the 3400 block of Richmond Highway at Reed Avenue at about 3 a.m. The single-car crash knocked caused a traffic signal to come down, the Alexandria Police said. 

Images show a white car with front damage and the traffic signal on the ground across the road.

The road was temporarily closed following the crash. All outbound lanes are currently blocked in the area. 

No injuries were reported. The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

The cause of the crash was not immediately released. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

