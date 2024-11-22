Crash involving MD police officer serves as drunken driving warning this holiday

A Maryland police officer was struck head on by a suspected drunken driver while on duty early Thursday morning.

The Laurel officer’s SUV was struck by a dark-colored Kia about 2:30 a.m. on Van Dusen Road near Laurel Oaks Lane while he was responding to a call, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital and is home recovering.

“As he was traveling towards 95, he saw a vehicle coming towards him,” Deputy Police Chief Mark Plazinski said. “That vehicle crossed the double yellow line. He tried to avoid the vehicle, but it struck him head on.”

Plazinski said it was an incredibly close call and the officer is lucky to be alive.

The suspect was not injured. He was cited for driving under the influence, police said.

“I implore everybody, you know, if you’re gonna be drinking, make sure you have a sober driver,” Plazinski said. “If you’re hosting a party, make sure your guests have a sober ride home. Take a taxi; take a ride share.”

In December 2015, Montgomery County police Officer Noah Leotta was struck and fatally injured by a drunken driver while working on a holiday DUI enforcement task force. His death led to Noah’s Law, passed in 2016, which requires ignition interlock devices to be installed in the cars of those convicted of drunken driving in Maryland. A loophole allowing thousands of drunken drivers to avoid the program every year was closed in the latest Maryland legislative session.

