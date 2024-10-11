Washington Commanders

Crab cakes and go-go: Mayors throw down wager on Commanders vs. Ravens game

If the Ravens win, D.C.’s mayor would have to give Baltimore’s mayor “whatever kind of crab cakes you guys actually have in D.C.,” he said

By Andrea Swalec

The Washington Commanders take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and the mayors of each city now have a friendly wager riding on the game.

With nods to DMV favorites, their bet on the Battle of the Beltways involves crab cakes, go-go, pandas and more.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott posted a video on X Friday morning with a message “to our brothers and sisters in D.C.”

Together with WBAL-TV anchor Jason Newton, Scott said that “when the Ravens win,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser would have to declare Scott’s birthday as Baltimore Club Music Day.

If the Ravens win, D.C.’s mayor also would have to give Baltimore’s mayor “whatever kind of crab cakes you guys actually have in D.C.,” he said.

“Maybe they should get ‘em from Baltimore and bring ‘em back,” Newton said.

If the Commanders win, Scott would declare Bowser’s birthday Go-Go Day in Baltimore and give her crab cakes from Koco’s Pub, which he called “the best in the world.”

A few hours later, Bowser declared “Game on.”

A post to her X account says: “I'll see your challenge and raise you…

“When the Commanders win, you’ll declare DC Go-Go Day, we get your crab cakes, and you post on social media encouraging people to visit the National Zoo to welcome our iconic giant pandas.

“If the Ravens squeak out a victory, we’ll give you a half-smoke, we’ll proclaim Baltimore Club Music Day, and we’ll post to encourage people to visit the Baltimore National Aquarium.

And thanks for inviting me to the game.”

