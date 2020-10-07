CPSC Investigating Infant Deaths Related to Pillow-Like Products

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Wednesday that it is investigating infant deaths linked to nursing pillows and lounging pads. The agency did not say how many deaths it is investigating, but an analysis by Consumer Reports found at least 28 incidents between 2012 and 2018.

Nursing pillows and baby loungers are not designed for sleeping. Babies may turn on their sides or stomachs and suffocate in the fabric. If propped up on an incline on one of the pillow-like products, their heads can fall forward, blocking their airway.

The CPSC is reminding parents to remember “Bare is Best” and “Back to Sleep.” That means no pillows, blankets or padded bumpers. And always place infants on their backs on a firm, flat surface.

You should also never let your baby sleep in car seats, bouncers or other inclined products.